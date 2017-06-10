Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal

The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.

Kirsten got to know Steven personally over the years. "Steven was one of the kindest, gentle people I've ever met. Just a complete sweetheart. he wouldn't hurt a fly."

On Monday, Steven was found dead in an alleyway behind a liquor store just down the road from where he sat every day. When Kirsten found out, she was devastated "It's just sad. It's really just tragic because he's so young, just 27."

Steven's corner has a makeshift memorial with flowers, balloons, and a sign that reads "A coin for the road - Rest in peace, Dutch Bros guy." Sitting on top of a crate is Steven's coin for the road. Kirsten, who runs a small nonprofit organization called Operation Love Like Buddy set up the GoFundMe page to help raise money for the costs of Steven's funeral and set up a memorial.

"We set it up just to be able to help the family and be able to give Steven a good farewell."

Funeral plans have not been set yet and any extra money raised will be used to make a bench or a plaque in memory of Steven.