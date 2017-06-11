Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in stolen car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in stolen car


by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Tanner D. Flowerdew and Tesandra D. Graupman
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho -

Kootenai County deputies arrested two people Saturday night after recognizing a stolen car driving in the Hayden Lake area. A deputy stopped the car just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. Lakeview Dr. and E. Miles Ave. The car's license plate had been removed, and once he pulled the car over, the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect in the vehicle theft and called for backup.

The two people in the car were taken into custody without incident. They were identified as 26-year-old Tanner D. Flowerdew and 34-year-old Tesandra D. Graupman. During a search of the car, deputies found numerous stolen items including checks and credit cards that stemmed from burglaries in Coeur d'Alene. Due to the large amount of suspected stolen items, the vehicle and all the property was seized for follow up investigation.

Flowerdew was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen financial transaction card and possession of paraphernalia. Graupman was arrested for possession of a stolen financial transaction card.  Additional charges are expected once more victims are contacted.

Deputies say Flowerdew has been booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building 16 times before, while Graupman has been booked 9 times before. 

