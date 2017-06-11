2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state

Posted: Updated:
Sage Bear (left) and Richard Harvell (right) Sage Bear (left) and Richard Harvell (right)
LITTLEROCK, Wash. -

Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident.
    
Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.
    
Officials say the pair scaled a 10- to 12-foot (3- to 3.66-meter) razor-wire fence to flee Saturday night, and they will be treated for minor injuries they received during the escape.
    
Barclay says he has no other details about the escape or capture. He says corrections officials will investigate and question the two, then present the review to prosecutors for possible charges.

Previous coverage:

Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia.
    
The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the other, 26-year-old Sage Bear, was doing nearly 11 years for manslaughter.
    
The pair were discovered missing from the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at about 10 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after they escaped. Corrections officials did not immediately say how they escaped.
    
Bear, who was convicted in King County, had been serving his manslaughter sentence since early 2009. His anticipated release date had been in July 2018.
    
Harvell, who was convicted in Snohomish County, began serving his sentence in March. His tentative release date was in March 2019.
    
Both have tattoos above their left eyebrows.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-11 17:52:22 GMT

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:38:58 GMT

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    >>

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

    >>

  • Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:16:05 GMT

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

    BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.  Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima. 

    >>

  • Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:12:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. 

    >>
    •   