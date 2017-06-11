Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Sanford Police Department Photo courtesy Sanford Police Department
SANFORD, Fla. -

Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend in a jealous rage.
    
A Sanford Police report says a heated argument early Saturday between Gordon and his girlfriend, Laura Leal, "became physical and lasted through the night," with Gordon "hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist."
    
Gordon told officers that he never hit her, "that he is the one that was abused and punished," that she hit and punched him repeatedly, and that he wishes to press charges against her, the report says.
    
After observing the woman's injuries, however, officers advised her to seek hospital treatment, and then took Gordon into custody, jailing him without bond on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment.
    
The argument began after the couple watched the NBA playoff game at a sports bar, Leal said.
    
"Gordon was upset because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends," the report says. "Leal stated her feelings for Gordon are real but added that the relationship was toxic."
    
As the fight escalated, she said, Gordon took her laptop and hid his phone, and had already smashed her phone, so she had no way of calling for help, according to the report.
    
Sometime after daylight, she said she ran into the bedroom of Gordon's mother, Michelle Gordon, who took her to her sister, who called police, the report said.
    
Gordon was ordered by a judge in Atlanta last November to pay $36 million to the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown for her wrongful death.
    
The daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome in January 2015. Gordon, who also lived there, was in the home with another friend when investigators arrived. Her death at just 22, after six months in a coma, drew worldwide headlines and frenzied tabloid attention.
    
Investigators were unable to determine exactly how Brown had died. An autopsy showed she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body. But the medical examiner couldn't determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.
    
The young woman's family accused Gordon of giving Brown a "toxic cocktail" and putting her face-down in the water. Gordon, an orphan Houston had raised as her own son, was not charged with a crime, and his criminal defense attorneys called the allegations in the Brown family's civil suit baseless.
    
Brown grew up in the shadow of her famous parents and grew closer to Gordon after her mother died, calling him her "husband."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:38:58 GMT

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    >>

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    >>

  • Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-11 17:52:22 GMT

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

    KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.      Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.

    >>

  • Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal

    Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:40:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Troopers investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Troopers investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-06-11 20:57:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole.

    >>

  • UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay

    UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay

    Sunday, June 11 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-06-11 19:07:06 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - The British prime minister's office says the state visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - The British prime minister's office says the state visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.

    >>

  • Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges

    Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges

    Sunday, June 11 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-11 18:50:00 GMT

    SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend in a jealous rage.      A Sanford Police report says a heated argument early Saturday between Gordon and his girlfriend, Laura Leal, "became physical and lasted through the night."

    >>

    SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend in a jealous rage.      A Sanford Police report says a heated argument early Saturday between Gordon and his girlfriend, Laura Leal, "became physical and lasted through the night."

    >>
    •   