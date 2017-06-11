UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay

UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delayPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore. The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.>>
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
Washington State University grad runs for Congress
Washington State University grad runs for Congress
At just 25 years old, Matthew Sutherland has already started his run for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Sutherland hopes to represent the 5th Congressional District and faces many challenges ahead, but says his age isn't one of them. Sutherland is the only Democratic candidate running against Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. He said fundraising would be a hurdle.>>
At just 25 years old, Matthew Sutherland has already started his run for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Sutherland hopes to represent the 5th Congressional District and faces many challenges ahead, but says his age isn't one of them. Sutherland is the only Democratic candidate running against Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. He said fundraising would be a hurdle.>>
ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically
ATV crash in Ford area leaves two hurt, one critically
FORD, Wash. - Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning. It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m. Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.>>
FORD, Wash. - Emergency crews in Stevens County responded to an ATV crash early Saturday morning. It happened off of Highway 291 in the Ford area around 7 a.m. Firefighters with Stevens County Fire District 1 reported two people were injured in the crash and one person was critically injured. The critically injured person was airlifted via Life Flight helicopter after being treated at the scene by medics.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Troopers investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
Troopers investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole.>>
UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay
UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay
LONDON (AP) - The British prime minister's office says the state visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.>>
LONDON (AP) - The British prime minister's office says the state visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.>>
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex jailed on domestic battery charges
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend in a jealous rage. A Sanford Police report says a heated argument early Saturday between Gordon and his girlfriend, Laura Leal, "became physical and lasted through the night.">>
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend in a jealous rage. A Sanford Police report says a heated argument early Saturday between Gordon and his girlfriend, Laura Leal, "became physical and lasted through the night.">>
Powerball winner sold at California retailer
Powerball winner sold at California retailer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City. The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California's Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.>>
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City. The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California's Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.>>
Authorities search for 2 who escaped from state prison
Authorities search for 2 who escaped from state prison
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the other, 26-year-old Sage Bear, was doing nearly 11 years for manslaughter.>>
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the other, 26-year-old Sage Bear, was doing nearly 11 years for manslaughter.>>
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
Sinkhole swallows car in Florida restaurant parking lot
Sinkhole swallows car in Florida restaurant parking lot
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A sinkhole that opened up in a restaurant parking lot during a spring storm in north Florida swallowed a car and ruptured a gas line. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the sinkhole opened up on Saturday around 5 p.m. after a strong rainstorm that caused flash flooding and the closure of multiple roads.>>
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A sinkhole that opened up in a restaurant parking lot during a spring storm in north Florida swallowed a car and ruptured a gas line. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the sinkhole opened up on Saturday around 5 p.m. after a strong rainstorm that caused flash flooding and the closure of multiple roads.>>
Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge
Police: Suspects in Manchester bombing freed without charge
LONDON (AP) - British police say everyone arrested over the Manchester concert bombing has been released without charge, but detectives are still not sure whether the attacker had accomplices. Salman Abedi detonated a knapsack bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22 people. He also died.>>
LONDON (AP) - British police say everyone arrested over the Manchester concert bombing has been released without charge, but detectives are still not sure whether the attacker had accomplices. Salman Abedi detonated a knapsack bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22 people. He also died.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in stolen car
Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in stolen car
HAYDEN LAKE, Wash. - Kootenai County deputies arrested two people Saturday night after recognizing a stolen car driving in the Hayden Lake area. A deputy stopped the car just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. Lakeview Dr. and E. Miles Ave. The car's license plate had been removed, and once he pulled the car over, the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect in the vehicle theft and called for backup.>>
HAYDEN LAKE, Wash. - Kootenai County deputies arrested two people Saturday night after recognizing a stolen car driving in the Hayden Lake area. A deputy stopped the car just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. Lakeview Dr. and E. Miles Ave. The car's license plate had been removed, and once he pulled the car over, the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect in the vehicle theft and called for backup.>>
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
Fundraiser for homeless man reaches its $5,000 goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The corner of Sharp and Division lost a notable figure in Steven Hackett. Almost everyone knew him who drove by this intersection. You can still see Steven on Google Earth. "People loved him, [he] wasn't just the Dutch Bros. Guy," said Kirsten Baker who set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Hackett's memorial. The fundraiser reached its $5,000 goal in just four days.>>