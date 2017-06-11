Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer reports the brush fire was quickly brought under control. Schaeffer said that when emergency crews arrived, they found the motorcycle rider appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Life saving measures were taken, but were unsuccessful. The man died on the scene of the crash Sunday afternoon.

Rutter Parkway was closed at Indian Trail while deputies conducted their investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.