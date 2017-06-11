VIDEO: Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight

The nation's 39th president is going viral after a video surfaced of the former Commander in Chief on a Delta Airlines flight.

On Thursday, Twitter user James Sheffield tweeted the video of Carter on the flight, shaking hands with every single passenger.

"Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger," Sheffield tweeted. In the video you can see a smiling 92-year-old Carter slowly making his way down the aisle, making sure he shakes all the hands. Sheffield can be heard in the video saying, "What a pleasure, thank you."

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

Since it was posted on June 8, it's been retweeted 10,000 times.