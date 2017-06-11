WATCH: perilous paraglider rescue in Grant County

Update: A paraglider was rescued Sunday night after being stranded on a cliff on the north face of the Saddle Mountains in west-central Grant County. The woman, who has not been identified, was rescued by a Army rescue helicopter around 7:15 p.m. and flown to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monday, we're getting our first look at just how the rescue happened, thanks to cell phone video from Jeff Cox, who was on the scene.

MUST WATCH: Rescue video of the paraglider trapped on a cliff after crashing yesterday in Grant County. Courtesy: Jeff Cox. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/FAJ3k2ugTh — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) June 13, 2017

Several agencies came together to execute the rescue.

“This was a great example of how we train for difficult rescues and reach out to our partnering agencies in order to bring enough people and resources to get the job done,” said Fire District 10 Chief Eric Linn.

Previous coverage:

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly.

Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima.

Additional details were not immediately known as of Sunday evening.

As we learn more we will update this story.