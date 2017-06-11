Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store

Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave. But after they left and she went out to her car, she found the word “b****” written on her door.

“Considering they're probably about 13 years old. Yeah - why are they doing this and why isn't anyone taking care of it?” Lisa says.

She’s reported it to police, but she says that this isn’t the first instance she’s heard of here. She says in the past, someone’s thrown food at Sparky’s door and there’s also been kids climbing on his roof.

She just hopes that something changes, so no one else will have to deal with the same thing.

If you know anything about the crime, give police a call.