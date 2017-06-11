Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane

A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane.

Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.

Lew says lunch debt can lead to lunch shaming, and he just wants to do his part to ensure that schools remain a safe place for kids.

“Without lunch debt, lunch shaming wouldn’t be an issue either because a form of lunch shaming is providing an alternate meal. Kids can be cruel these days especially thanks to social media,” Lew says.

Lew’s already erased school debt at three districts – Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane. He works with each individual district to ensure the money goes to the right place.

For more information if you'd like to help: https://www.gofundme.com/erase-spokane-school-lunch-debt