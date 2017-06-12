World's biggest brain freeze can't stop this kid from winning

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A boy at the Memphis Redbirds game on Saturday was not about to let anyone beat him at an icee chugging contest... even if it meant enduring a brain freeze so painful, it's hard to watch. This is how you give every last brain cell you have. Every. Last. One.



The Memphis Redbirds tweeted out the video. Take note at what it really takes to be a champion: