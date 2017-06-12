World's biggest brain freeze can't stop this kid from winning

World's biggest brain freeze can't stop this kid from winningPosted: Updated:
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave.>>
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County
BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly. Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima.>>
Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.>>
Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.>>
City of Spokane says drinking is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced last week that their water is safe for drinking. Monday morning, the City of Spokane released their annual report on drinking water quality and says the water in Spokane is also safe for drinking. The City says Spokane met or exceeded all federal and state drinking water standards in 2016.>>
World's biggest brain freeze can't stop this kid from winning
KHQ.COM - A boy at the Memphis Redbirds game on Saturday was not about to let anyone beat him at an icee chugging contest... even if it meant enduring a brain freeze so painful, it's hard to watch. This is how you give every last brain cell you have. Every. Last. One. The Memphis Redbirds tweeted out the video. Take note at what it really takes to be a champion:>>
Seattle man looks to erase school lunch debt in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Seattle father who is leading efforts in his hometown to wipe out student lunch debt is doing the same now in Spokane. Jeff Lew launched a GoFundMe page to erase the more than $1600 debt in Spokane Public Schools. And the donations have been pouring in. In fact, they’ve raised even more money and that’s going to pay off any future debt.>>
Paraglider stuck on cliff in Grant County
BEVERLY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a paraglider is stuck on a sheer cliff just off of Lower Crab Creek Rd, east of Beverly. Deputies say the woman is tangled in gear, but not seriously injured Sunday. Rescue crews are unable to get to her from above or below and have called in a military rescue helicopter from Yakima.>>
Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
VIDEO: Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight
ATLANTA - The nation's 39th president is going viral after a video surfaced of the former Commander in Chief on a Delta Airlines flight. On Thursday, Twitter user James Sheffield tweeted the video of Carter on the flight, shaking hands with every single passenger. "Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger," Sheffield tweeted.>>
Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Starting in the wee hours Monday, and continuing almost 24 hours later, survivors, victims' families, city officials and central Florida residents will remember the victims with four services.>>
