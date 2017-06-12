City of Spokane says drinking is safe

After weeks of flushing the system, the City of Airway Heights announced last week that their water is safe for drinking. Monday morning, the City of Spokane released their annual report on drinking water quality and says the water in Spokane is also safe for drinking.

The City says Spokane met or exceeded all federal and state drinking water standards in 2016. There are 7 wells that draw water from the aquifer. The City then adds chlorine to the water to make sure purity is maintained in the distribution system. In their report, the City included the following chart for detected contaminants.

The full report can be viewed in the slideshow above ( MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE ) or view the full report in PDF HERE .

“The City is committed to providing to provide safe, clean drinking water to our customers at an affordable price,” says Scott Simmons, the City’s Division Director for Public Works & Utilities. “Our water system plays a role in protecting public health and safety and serves community growth.”