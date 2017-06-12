Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison.



The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.



Thirty-seven-year-old Stephanie Sparks says Haskett got mad at her when they didn't have drugs and caused the injuries.



Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones says he's sure Haskett caused the injuries to Sparks but is less sure that a jury could be persuaded that he assaulted her with the specific purpose of causing the harm that resulted.



Haskett says the injuries to Sparks were caused when she fell while under the influence of a drug.



