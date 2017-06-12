Suspect arrested in unrelated shooting, assault cases - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect arrested in unrelated shooting, assault cases

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - A shooting outside a Marysville, Washington apartment complex left a 59-year-old man dead.
    
The Everett Herald reports the shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
    
Marysville police Cmdr. Mark Thomas says a suspect was arrested nearby.
    
Thomas says police believe that suspect was also involved in an unrelated assault earlier in the day involving a passenger on a bus.
    
Police had responded to a confrontation between two passengers leaving a Community Transit bus earlier in the day and a suspect brandished a firearm, but no shots were fired.
    
Soon after, police say the same suspect fatally shot the man at the apartment.
    
He was booked into the jail on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.
 

