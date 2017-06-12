Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges

A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter.



The Everett Herald reported Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.



The Monroe man's former supervisor received a message in February that seemed to be arranging a deal between the suspect and someone named Shayne. The supervisor called 911 to report the suspicious text.



The suspect denied trying to hire anyone to kill his family. He told detectives he had typed a draft several months earlier as a way to vent his anger at his wife and suspected his daughter accidentally sent it to his former boss.

