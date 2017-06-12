PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend

The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend.

Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken, and the inside was ransacked.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.