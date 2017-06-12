5th grader offered football scholarship by University of Hawaii - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

5th grader offered football scholarship by University of Hawaii

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
PHOTO: Twitter/@titanlacaden PHOTO: Twitter/@titanlacaden
HAWAII -

Recruitment for college football programs appears to be getting a little out of hand. 

Last week, it was announced that Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to a 6th grader. 

Probable conversation last week between FAU Coach Kiffin and the University of Hawaii:

Lane Kiffin: "I just offered a 6th grader a football scholarship. What's crazier than that?"

University of Hawaii: "Hold my beer." 

5th grader Titan Lacaden was apparently offered a football scholarship from Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich. The 5th grader (or more likely a parent posing as him on Twitter), tweet out the offer last week. 

Of course he's a 5th and we all know they can exaggerate, right? When I was in 5th grade, I told people I was starting a band called "Little Aerosmith" and we were gonna play nothing but tunes from the "Bad Boys of Bean Town." True story. Of course, I was lying. I was in 5th grade. This kid could be lying, too. Right? 

Maybe. But if he is, then his older brother, who played college football at Nevada and should know better, is in on it, too. Jake Lacaden confirmed the offer by tweeting:

"Beyond blessed to confirm that my 11 year old brother has received his very first D-1 football offer to the HomeTown team."

Multiple news agencies, including USA Today, Mountain West Connection, and SB Nation, have also ran the story. 

Is 5th and 6th grade too young to be offering these kids scholarships? Or does it give them something to strive for? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page. 

    •   