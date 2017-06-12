Portland woman arrested on suspicion of setting sidewalk on fire

Portland woman arrested on suspicion of setting sidewalk on firePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed
Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.>>
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.>>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store
Customers find profanity scrawled on car outside Spokane bird store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Bell and her husband Steven have become close with Sparky, who owns the store. They were there on Saturday to bring in some lovebirds, which they raise. While they were there, a group of teenagers walked in. The store’s policy requires children under 17 years of age to be supervised by an adult, so Lisa says she asked them to leave.>>
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
Texas mom charged after leaving toddlers to die in hot car
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer says Amanda Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio Thursday and is being held on $70,000 bond.>>
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Man charged in Oakland warehouse fire appears in court
Man charged in Oakland warehouse fire appears in court
OAKLAND CALIF. (AP) - A man charged in a December fire that killed 36 concertgoers at an illegally converted Oakland warehouse appeared briefly in court for the first time. Max Harris didn't enter a plea Monday on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter. He was ordered back to court Thursday, when warehouse operator Derick Almena is scheduled to be arraigned on the same charges.>>
OAKLAND CALIF. (AP) - A man charged in a December fire that killed 36 concertgoers at an illegally converted Oakland warehouse appeared briefly in court for the first time. Max Harris didn't enter a plea Monday on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter. He was ordered back to court Thursday, when warehouse operator Derick Almena is scheduled to be arraigned on the same charges.>>
Principal challenges students to stay off screens for $100
Principal challenges students to stay off screens for $100
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Washington school principal is offering students $100 each if they turn off their electronics for one day a week during summer break. Washington Latin Public Charter School principal Diana Smith tells local media outlets that she will pay every rising eighth- and ninth-grader who spends Tuesdays screen-free. Smith's challenge covers all electronics, including television, video games and cellphones.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Washington school principal is offering students $100 each if they turn off their electronics for one day a week during summer break. Washington Latin Public Charter School principal Diana Smith tells local media outlets that she will pay every rising eighth- and ninth-grader who spends Tuesdays screen-free. Smith's challenge covers all electronics, including television, video games and cellphones.>>
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
5th grader offered football scholarship by University of Hawaii
5th grader offered football scholarship by University of Hawaii
HAWAII - Recruitment for college football programs appears to be getting a little out of hand. Last week, it was announced that Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to a 6th grader. Probable conversation last week between FAU Coach Kiffin and the University of Hawaii: Lane Kiffin:>>
HAWAII - Recruitment for college football programs appears to be getting a little out of hand. Last week, it was announced that Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to a 6th grader. Probable conversation last week between FAU Coach Kiffin and the University of Hawaii: Lane Kiffin:>>
Portland woman arrested on suspicion of setting sidewalk on fire
Portland woman arrested on suspicion of setting sidewalk on fire
PORTLAND, Ore. A Portland woman is facing reckless burning charges after fire officials say she started multiple fires on the sidewalks of downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. Police were called after someone reported seeing a woman trying to light something on fire near S.W. 3rd Avenue and Oak Street (that's about 3 blocks south of Voodoo Donuts>>
PORTLAND, Ore. A Portland woman is facing reckless burning charges after fire officials say she started multiple fires on the sidewalks of downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. Police were called after someone reported seeing a woman trying to light something on fire near S.W. 3rd Avenue and Oak Street (that's about 3 blocks south of Voodoo Donuts>>
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
Montana's next congressman, Greg Gianforte, has been given a 180-day deferred jail sentence after the Republican technology entrepreneur pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter on the eve of his election last month. Justice of the Peace Rick West sentenced Gianforte on Monday for the misdemeanor, ordering him to complete 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management counseling and pay a $385 fine.>>
Montana's next congressman, Greg Gianforte, has been given a 180-day deferred jail sentence after the Republican technology entrepreneur pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter on the eve of his election last month. Justice of the Peace Rick West sentenced Gianforte on Monday for the misdemeanor, ordering him to complete 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management counseling and pay a $385 fine.>>
Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges
Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.>>
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.>>
PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend
PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken,>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken,>>
FBI investigates gruesome Mississippi murders, including severed head found on front porch
FBI investigates gruesome Mississippi murders, including severed head found on front porch
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief says the slaying of a barber in front of customers and the discovery of a severed head on the porch of a home the next day have left "gaping wounds in the psyche" of Mississippi's capital city. Jackson Chief Lee Vance said Monday that authorities don't know if the two crimes are related, but he calls them both "shocking, bizarre, brutal, unacceptable.">>
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief says the slaying of a barber in front of customers and the discovery of a severed head on the porch of a home the next day have left "gaping wounds in the psyche" of Mississippi's capital city. Jackson Chief Lee Vance said Monday that authorities don't know if the two crimes are related, but he calls them both "shocking, bizarre, brutal, unacceptable.">>
Montana officer who punched motorists loses certification
Montana officer who punched motorists loses certification
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana police officer who punched a man after an off-duty traffic collision has lost his certification and can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in the state. The Independent Record reports the Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council on Thursday revoked the certification of East Helena police officer Robert Gutowski, who has changed his last name to Durrant.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana police officer who punched a man after an off-duty traffic collision has lost his certification and can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in the state. The Independent Record reports the Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council on Thursday revoked the certification of East Helena police officer Robert Gutowski, who has changed his last name to Durrant.>>