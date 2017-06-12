Portland woman arrested on suspicion of setting sidewalk on fire

A Portland woman is facing reckless burning charges after fire officials say she started multiple fires on the sidewalks of downtown Portland Sunday afternoon.

Police were called after someone reported seeing a woman trying to light something on fire near S.W. 3rd Avenue and Oak Street (that's about 3 blocks south of Voodoo Doughnut if you've ever been to Portland).

Arriving crews put out two separate fires on the sidewalk, but no buildings in the area were threatened. Portland Police took 36-year-old Sarah Pugh into custody as the suspect in the fires.

She has been charged with reckless burning and second-degree disorderly conduct - both misdemeanors. Pugh was booked into jail and her bail was set at $4000.