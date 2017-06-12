State's largest solar project to be built near Richland

The state's largest solar power project will be built on former Hanford Nuclear Reservation land near Richland.



The 20-megawatt solar project will be built by French company Neoen. The Tri-City Herald says it should be completed by 2019.



The Tri-City Development Council says the project will be built on former Hanford land that was transferred to the council in 2015 for economic development.



On Saturday, technical work began on the property, which is south of the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant operated by Energy Northwest. That work will determine the best place on the property to build the plant.



The French company is looking for customers for the solar electricity from the project.



Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

