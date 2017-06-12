Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory.

Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

"With the recent passing of pop culture legend and Walla Walla native ADAM WEST, we are proposing a bronze statue of Adam West as BATMAN from his iconic role in the 1960's TV series, to be commissioned and placed in downtown Walla Walla," Lore wrote.

West was born in Walla Walla in 1928 and attended Walla Walla High School for two years before moving to Seattle, serving in the military and eventually pursuing a career in TV, That television career spanned seven decades, and West became widely known for his role as Batman in the 1960s ABC series, and later for his role in the cartoon Family Guy.

West passed away Friday at the age of 88.

If you'd like to sign the petition, you can do so here.