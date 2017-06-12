The Latest: Sessions says travel ban needed for security

The Latest: Sessions says travel ban needed for securityPosted: Updated:
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.>>
Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.>>
FBI investigates gruesome Mississippi murders, including severed head found on front porch
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief says the slaying of a barber in front of customers and the discovery of a severed head on the porch of a home the next day have left "gaping wounds in the psyche" of Mississippi's capital city. Jackson Chief Lee Vance said Monday that authorities don't know if the two crimes are related, but he calls them both "shocking, bizarre, brutal, unacceptable.">>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
City says 2017 is last year of full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene competition
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene confirms that 2017 will be the last year of the full IRONMAN triathlon in the Lake City. In what the World Ironman Corporation is calling a "sunset year" this will be the final IRONMAN 140.6 in Coeur d'Alene.>>
Mistrial declared in rape case against Spokane police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - The lawyer for Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who was charged with raping a coworker at a house party in October 2015, said a mistrial was declared Monday afternoon. Ennis's attorney, Rob Cossey, told KHQ publicity was such that a judge decided they couldn't seat a jury that hadn't had exposure to the facts of the trial.>>
VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Space Needle
SEATTLE - The Space Needle announced plans Monday to make renovations to Seattle's iconic landmark. The multi-year project will update the structure's physical systems and elevate the visitor experience by dramatically enhancing the view.>>
Crews respond to small brush fire in Lincoln County
REARDAN, Wash. - The Department of Natural Resources firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Lincoln County Monday evening. The fire is on SR 231 at milepost 36 near Reardan. Firefighters say the fire is about 40 acres as of 5 p.m. Monday, and that crews have a line around 50 percent of the fire.>>
The Latest: Sessions says travel ban needed for security
SEATTLE (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he disagrees with a U.S. appeals court's decision to keep blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban. Sessions said Monday that the ban is necessary to protect national security. He says the president was within his lawful authority to enact the temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations.>>
Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House. The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.>>
California couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies
POWAY, Calif. (AP) - A San Diego County couple has pleaded guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in filthy conditions. Authorities say Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo entered pleas Monday to animal neglect. They face probation and counseling and can't own pets for a decade.>>
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
State's largest solar project to be built near Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The state's largest solar power project will be built on former Hanford Nuclear Reservation land near Richland. The 20-megawatt solar project will be built by French company Neoen. The Tri-City Herald says it should be completed by 2019.>>
Man charged in Oakland warehouse fire appears in court
OAKLAND CALIF. (AP) - A man charged in a December fire that killed 36 concertgoers at an illegally converted Oakland warehouse appeared briefly in court for the first time. Max Harris didn't enter a plea Monday on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter. He was ordered back to court Thursday, when warehouse operator Derick Almena is scheduled to be arraigned on the same charges.>>
