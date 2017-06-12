Crews respond to small brush fire in Lincoln County

The Department of Natural Resources firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Lincoln County Monday evening. The fire is on SR 231 at milepost 36 near Reardan.

Firefighters say the fire is about 40 acres as of 5 p.m. Monday, and that crews have a line around 50 percent of the fire. Stevens County Fire District 1 reports crews are making good progress and that the fire has slowed down Monday evening.

Additional DNR crews are responding, and air resources are on the scene the fight the fire from above.

There's no word yet of any homes threatened or evacuation orders in place.

This is a developing story. As we learn more we will update this story.