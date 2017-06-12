VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Spac - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Space Needle

Posted: Updated:
Photo: The Space Needle/Vimeo Photo: The Space Needle/Vimeo
SEATTLE -

The Space Needle announced plans Monday to make renovations to Seattle's iconic landmark. The multi-year project will update the structure's physical systems and elevate the visitor experience by dramatically enhancing the view.

The privately funded project will heighten the Observation Deck experience with floor-to-ceiling glass on the interior and exterior to further open up the uninhibited 360-degree view of the Puget Sound area. The restaurant level will have a first-of-its-kind glass rotating floor.

Half a century after the Space Needle was built for the 1962 World's Fair, officials say the project will help the Space Needle reemerge with a guest experience and sustainable improvements intended to keep the landmark relevant for the next 50 years and beyond.

"I believe we'll look back at this as a pivotal moment in the history of the Space Needle," said Jeff Wright, chairman, Space Needle LLC. "This project both connects us back to our roots, to the vision that my father and his partners had when they built the Space Needle in 1962, and guides us forward into the future for generations to enjoy."

Construction is expected to begin on the project in September 2017. 

Key features of the renovation include:

  • New glass structural barriers will replace the wire safety "caging" on the outer open-air Observation Deck.
  • The new exterior glass barriers will match the flow of the building, dipping outward at a small angle, offering a seamless sight line.
  • Sleek, canted glass benches will be affixed to alternating glass barriers on the outer open-air Observation Deck.
  • In the interior, floor-to-ceiling glass will take the place of low-level exterior walls creating uninhibited views from the moment guests step off the elevator.
  • In the interior, a dramatic new open circular stairway made of steel, wood, and glass will wind down from the Observation Deck to the restaurant level. At the base of the new open stairway will be a glass-floored oculus revealing views of the Space Needle's steel superstructure, as well as the elevators and counterweights ascending and descending.
  • The restaurant level will also feature floor-to-ceiling glass and will upgrade its original rotating floor to one of glass, creating an awe-inspiring new view - a look down to the Space Needle's structure itself, the mechanics of the rotating floor, and the sprawling Seattle Center campus below.
  • On the Observation Deck, there will be improved accessibility with a custom-designed, state-of-the-art ADA lift and improved access with the addition of double-sized doors and wide stairways allowing for a more gracious, crowd-friendly ingress and egress to the outer deck.

Check out the video below for renderings of what the project will look like:

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch

    Monday, June 12 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:03:45 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.

    >>

  • Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:37:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.

    >>

  • Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges

    Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:14:45 GMT

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.

    >>

    MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • City says 2017 is last year of full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene competition

    City says 2017 is last year of full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene competition

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene confirms that 2017 will be the last year of the full IRONMAN triathlon in the Lake City. In what the World Ironman Corporation is calling a "sunset year" this will be the final IRONMAN 140.6 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene confirms that 2017 will be the last year of the full IRONMAN triathlon in the Lake City. In what the World Ironman Corporation is calling a "sunset year" this will be the final IRONMAN 140.6 in Coeur d'Alene.

    >>

  • Mistrial declared in rape case against Spokane police officer

    Mistrial declared in rape case against Spokane police officer

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:02:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The lawyer for Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who was charged with raping a coworker at a house party in October 2015, said a mistrial was declared Monday afternoon. Ennis's attorney, Rob Cossey, told KHQ publicity was such that a judge decided they couldn't seat a jury that hadn't had exposure to the facts of the trial. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The lawyer for Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who was charged with raping a coworker at a house party in October 2015, said a mistrial was declared Monday afternoon. Ennis's attorney, Rob Cossey, told KHQ publicity was such that a judge decided they couldn't seat a jury that hadn't had exposure to the facts of the trial. 

    >>

  • VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Space Needle

    VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Space Needle

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:44:41 GMT

    SEATTLE - The Space Needle announced plans Monday to make renovations to Seattle's iconic landmark. The multi-year project will update the structure's physical systems and elevate the visitor experience by dramatically enhancing the view. 

    >>

    SEATTLE - The Space Needle announced plans Monday to make renovations to Seattle's iconic landmark. The multi-year project will update the structure's physical systems and elevate the visitor experience by dramatically enhancing the view. 

    >>
    •   