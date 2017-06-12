Mistrial declared in rape case against Spokane police officer

The lawyer for Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who was charged with raping a coworker at a house party in October 2015, said a mistrial was declared Monday afternoon.

Ennis's attorney, Rob Cossey, told KHQ publicity was such that a judge decided they couldn't seat a jury that hadn't had exposure to the facts of the trial. Cossey says they're working to set a new date for the trial. Cossey says he believes it will happen in Spokane, but it may not happen for a while.

Ennis remains on unpaid leave from the Spokane Police Department.