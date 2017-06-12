Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

“He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe.

Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

“The father has previously been using drugs,” Detective Stinebaugh said.

Deputies say they found meth in the apartment within reach of the child’s toys, as well as a handgun under a bed without the consent of the person who owns the apartment.

“The suspect has allegedly told deputies that he had been awake for two days after using methamphetamine,” Detective Stinebaugh said.

Costilla made his first court appearance Monday.

When asked if he needed a public defender, he told the judge he already one after he graduated drug court recently.

But this isn’t his first run in with law enforcement.

In 2011 and 2012, he was charged with two separate counts of injury to a child.

“He's had probation violations and recently a domestic battery charge,” Detective Stinebaugh said.

“I'm glad I have my son and I’m not planning a funeral right now,” the biological mother of the two-year old told KHQ.

Tears from the biological mother of the 2-year-old boy found wandering towards a construction site on Government Way.

“My son could be dead right now. I was scared that he was going to say that next,” she said.

The mother asked that we not show her face or reveal her identity.

She says she’s already gotten abuse on Facebook because of the situation.

“How could I have predicted that this was going to happen,” she said, “how could I have predicted that my son was going to cross Government Way?”

She says she had split custody of her son with Castulo Costilla and she thought he had turned his life around while in drug court.

“I had no idea that he was using and when he's sober he's sometimes a good father,” she said.

Now with the father of her son behind bars, she has a message for Costilla.

“I just hope that he sees this and he hears that his son is now traumatized,” she said, “he wakes up and screams for his mom because he was so scared.”

