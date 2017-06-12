Some Airway Heights residents want written proof water is safe

The water in Airway Heights has officially been deemed safe to drink but there are still serious doubts in the community. Some people do not want to drink the water.

Laura Steele says it's not enough to hear it verbally that the water is safe to drink. She says she needs actual written proof. "I'm concerned if this water would harm us, what it could do to my system. I am asthmatic and I have other health issues and this water could damage my internal organs," said Steele.

That's why Steele's created an online petition on change.org to grab the attention of city leaders. "They haven't shown us any support or documentation," said Steele.

She says this isn't about her but it's about good clean drinking water for the citizens of Airway Heights.

Steele says she'll need 100 signatures on her petition before she will turn it over to the city.

The City of Airway Heights got back to KHQ before news time and they say they are working on getting the water testing information posted online. In the meantime, you can stop by city hall to request a copy in person.

See the full petition here:

https://www.change.org/p/laura-steele-city-of-airway-heights-disclose-latest-water-test-results-after-june-7-2017?recruiter=346207236&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition