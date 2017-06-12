Video shows kayaker going overboard at Bowl and Pitcher - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Video shows kayaker going overboard at Bowl and Pitcher

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Cell phone video shows a man hanging onto the bottom of his capsized kayak as it rages down the Spokane River at Bowl and Pitcher last month.

The video was taken on May 27th, according to the person who sent it to us.

The man miraculously paddled safely to shore and got back into the kayak, according to the person behind the camera.

The video shows the power and of the river, which poses a big danger to people who decide to beat the heat by swimming, rafting, or kayaking with little awareness of the risks that come with the raging waters.

More than a dozen people have already drowned in the western United States this year, following record snowfall in the mountains.

As we get closer to summer and that snow continues to melt, it’s a good reminder to remember safety first.

For example, as little as six inches of water can actually sweep an adult away at the same speed that the water is traveling.

Hypothermia can become an issue for anyone in water colder than 70 degrees.

People who unintentionally fall into cold water can have something happen called Gasp Reflex which causes you to inhale water into your lungs and drown.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says he has never responded to a drowning where the victim wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

