Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial

The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home.

Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.

Rainey left her daughter in Obermiller’s care when she went out that Sunday night in September with another man. She told the jury that when she left, her daughter said “I love you,” and she saw them flipping through channels on TV for something to watch.

Rainey also discussed the many struggles she’s had in her life – dealing with mental health issues, and her past with domestic violence.

She’s expected to take the stand again on Tuesday when the defense will cross-examine her.