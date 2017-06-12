Spokane man has prized possession stolen

Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward.

"I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

Kreitz can't get over what happened to him on Monday morning. "I spent a good long time crying," he said.

His bike was ripped off a fence while he was working inside North Central Care Center. "My grandma gave it to me for my birthday and my grandma means a lot to me," he said.

It's the bike he had just gotten last week to start his new job but what's worse, the surveillance video that he can't bring himself to watch.

In the video, you can see someone riding up making a quick loop going toward the fence. The crook leaves their bike behind and cuts the lock to free Kreitz's bike. "They just dropped off what I can only imagine is probably another stolen bike," he said.

He says he'll be turning in that other bike to police in case that bike was stolen. He wants the owner to get it back.

For now, he'll walk the mile or so to work.