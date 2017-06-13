Groups face off over oil train safety initiative

Groups face off over oil train safety initiativePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
Oil Trains & Coal Trains in Spokane
Oil Trains & Coal Trains in Spokane
Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.>>
Read the latest news about about oil trains, coal trains; oil and coal exports that are transported via train through in Spokane, Washington and the Pacific Northwest.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
Deputies investigating fatal crash on Rutter Parkway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Indian Trail Road and Rutter Parkway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6900 block of W. Rutter Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Officials report a man on a motorcycle was traveling on Rutter Parkway when he hit a power pole. The power pole was knocked down, which led to a small brush fire.>>
Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges
Man who text $750,000 offer to have wife and daughter killed will not face charges
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.>>
MONROE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man won't face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple's daughter. The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2rjcmtJ ) Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.>>
Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed
Bellingham man sentenced after girlfriend paralyzed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.>>
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham man who assaulted his girlfriend and paralyzed her from the neck down has been sentenced to a year and nine months in prison. The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sp8C9I) that 58-year-old Terry Lynn Haskett received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment.>>
FBI investigates gruesome Mississippi murders, including severed head found on front porch
FBI investigates gruesome Mississippi murders, including severed head found on front porch
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief says the slaying of a barber in front of customers and the discovery of a severed head on the porch of a home the next day have left "gaping wounds in the psyche" of Mississippi's capital city. Jackson Chief Lee Vance said Monday that authorities don't know if the two crimes are related, but he calls them both "shocking, bizarre, brutal, unacceptable.">>
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief says the slaying of a barber in front of customers and the discovery of a severed head on the porch of a home the next day have left "gaping wounds in the psyche" of Mississippi's capital city. Jackson Chief Lee Vance said Monday that authorities don't know if the two crimes are related, but he calls them both "shocking, bizarre, brutal, unacceptable.">>
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
2 escaped inmates captured in Washington state
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
LITTLEROCK, Wash. (AP) - Update: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state have been captured without incident. Washington Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Sunday that 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear were arrested about 6 miles away from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Groups face off over oil train safety initiative
Groups face off over oil train safety initiative
SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.>>
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend
PHOTOS: Dwight Merkel BMX park vandalized over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken,>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The damages are estimated to be at least $2000 after the BMX Park at the Dwight Merkel Complex in north Spokane was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Images show the outside of the non-profit was spray-painted, windows and doors were broken,>>
WATCH: perilous paraglider rescue in Grant County
WATCH: perilous paraglider rescue in Grant County
BEVERLY, Wash. - Update: A paraglider was rescued Sunday night after being stranded on a cliff on the north face of the Saddle Mountains in west-central Grant County. The woman, who has not been identified, was rescued by a Army rescue helicopter around 7:15 p.m. and flown to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.>>
BEVERLY, Wash. - Update: A paraglider was rescued Sunday night after being stranded on a cliff on the north face of the Saddle Mountains in west-central Grant County. The woman, who has not been identified, was rescued by a Army rescue helicopter around 7:15 p.m. and flown to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.>>
Video shows kayaker going overboard at Bowl and Pitcher
Video shows kayaker going overboard at Bowl and Pitcher
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cell phone video shows a man hanging onto the bottom of his capsized kayak as it rages down the Spokane River at Bowl and Pitcher last month. The video was taken on May 27th, according to the person who sent it to us. The man miraculously paddled safely to shore and got back into the kayak, according to the person behind the camera.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cell phone video shows a man hanging onto the bottom of his capsized kayak as it rages down the Spokane River at Bowl and Pitcher last month. The video was taken on May 27th, according to the person who sent it to us. The man miraculously paddled safely to shore and got back into the kayak, according to the person behind the camera.>>
Some Airway Heights residents want written proof water is safe
Some Airway Heights residents want written proof water is safe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The water in Airway Heights has officially been deemed safe to drink but there are still serious doubts in the community. Some people do not want to drink the water. Laura Steele says it's not enough to hear it verbally that the water is safe to drink. She says she needs actual written proof.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The water in Airway Heights has officially been deemed safe to drink but there are still serious doubts in the community. Some people do not want to drink the water. Laura Steele says it's not enough to hear it verbally that the water is safe to drink. She says she needs actual written proof.>>
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
Mistrial declared in rape case against Spokane police officer
Mistrial declared in rape case against Spokane police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - The lawyer for Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who was charged with raping a coworker at a house party in October 2015, said a mistrial was declared Monday afternoon. Ennis's attorney, Rob Cossey, told KHQ publicity was such that a judge decided they couldn't seat a jury that hadn't had exposure to the facts of the trial.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The lawyer for Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who was charged with raping a coworker at a house party in October 2015, said a mistrial was declared Monday afternoon. Ennis's attorney, Rob Cossey, told KHQ publicity was such that a judge decided they couldn't seat a jury that hadn't had exposure to the facts of the trial.>>
VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Space Needle
VIDEO: Century Project aimed at renovating Seattle's iconic Space Needle
SEATTLE - The Space Needle announced plans Monday to make renovations to Seattle's iconic landmark. The multi-year project will update the structure's physical systems and elevate the visitor experience by dramatically enhancing the view.>>
SEATTLE - The Space Needle announced plans Monday to make renovations to Seattle's iconic landmark. The multi-year project will update the structure's physical systems and elevate the visitor experience by dramatically enhancing the view.>>