Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017

1. Madrid buses move to curtail "manspreading" practice

MADRID (AP) -- If you're taking a bus in the Spanish capital, be sure to keep your legs to yourself.

Madrid authorities on Monday started putting up signs banning the practice of 'manspreading' - opening one's legs so wide you invade other's seating space -on city buses as part of their new etiquette guidelines.

EMT municipal transportation company says the sign is designed to discourage physical postures that bother people.

The sign features an illustration of a man with splayed legs with a red 'X' above. The text beneath urges passengers to "respect the space of others."

There are no sanctions or fines for those indulging in the practice.

The bus company incorporated the ban following an internet signature campaign by a woman's group, Mujeres en Lucha (Fighting Women).

In their campaign petition, the women said it was a "very common practice."

"It's not difficult to see women with their legs closed and very uncomfortable because there's a man beside them who's invading their space with their legs," it added.

The group said women were taught to sit with their legs together whereas men are ingrained with "the idea of territorial hierarchy, as if the space belongs to them."

EMT said it felt its initiative, which also includes asking passengers not to eat or drink on buses, to keep their backpacks on or put their feet up on seats, was being well received. Again, there are no sanctions for any of these other requests.

"When a person opens their legs so wide it disturbs others, this is rude," said Alvaro Gomez Jordana Moya, 60, as he waited for a bus in Madrid. "It's also uncomfortable having to ask someone, 'Please, can you close your legs'."

"It's a problem because people don't respect seating," said another bus passenger Maria Carmen Ventosa, 46. "It should change things, if only out of respect for others."

Madrid's underground train company said it had no plans to follow suit.

2. Girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used what she learned about creating a tourniquet from "The Hunger Games" to rescue her friend.

The Gloucester Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tbHTKE ) Mackenzie George was playing in a Gloucester marsh with friends June 3 when she slipped and cut her calf open. Megan Gething jumped in to action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend's leg to slow blood loss, using a tip she learned from the young adult science fiction novels.

Megan says all that was going through her mind was helping "Kenzie."

The injured girl was transported to a hospital, where doctors were able to rule out muscle or nerve damage following surgery.

Mackenzie's father says doctors expect a complete recovery in a month.

The Georges say they're thankful for Megan's help

3. Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests.

Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.

A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.

It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.

Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given with clean clothes.

Police reported that the guests were "healthy and happy" after the event.

4 Authorities: Driver flees crash with hydrant stuck to car

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey authorities say a driver fled the scene of an accident with a fire hydrant stuck to his car and then tossed it in the trash.

Parsippany police say the motorist drove off after his car struck the hydrant and a mailbox Tuesday. Police followed a trail of water from the scene to a township home, where they found the car and the hydrant. The driver was found in a nearby diner.

Police say 27-year-old township resident Domingo Moreno has been charged with criminal mischief, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence, and was turned over to federal immigration officials. It wasn't known Saturday if he's retained an attorney.

Police are investigating the cause and other details of the crash.

5. Woman rescued from river, arrested on outstanding warrant

LIMINGTON, Maine (AP) -- Police say firefighters helped a woman who was stranded on a rock in a Maine river get safely back to shore, where she was immediately arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say 37-year-old Kimberly Hayford and a man became stranded Saturday night after their inflatable raft was punctured by a rock in the Saco River near Limington. Firefighters coaxed the pair off the rock, and they were able to get back to safety.

A sheriff's deputy took their IDs and checked for any outstanding warrants, which the department says is standard procedure.

Hayford was wanted for not paying a $720 fine related to a conviction for operating under the influence.

Hayford's arraignment is Monday. She couldn't be reached immediately for comment. It was unknown if she had a lawyer

6. Texas woman calls 911 to complain about wait for nuggets

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Police in Central Texas say a woman fell into a foul mood when a fast-food restaurant took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets and she called 911 to complain.

Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday the woman wanted the nuggets given to her for free because of the delay.

Swanton says the woman was parked in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's refusing to budge and being confrontational with employees, as vehicles lined up behind her.

A restaurant employee called 911 on Friday night to have police move the woman along and officers were responding when the woman also made her call to 911 to complain.

The unidentified woman was given her money back and told to leave, without her nuggets.

7. That's no normal runner: Bear crosses through Colorado race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Some runners didn't expect to see a bear on their Colorado race route.

Donald Sanborn says he was about 5 miles into the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run on Sunday when the bear ambled across a roadway near Colorado Springs.

Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through.

He says he's encountered bears, elk, turkeys, bobcats and other interesting wildlife on training runs, but hasn't seen an animal like this in a race.

The competition winds through Garden of the Gods Park between Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs.

8. We do! Newlyweds accept fire truck ride after bus blaze

AVON, Conn. (AP) -- A newlywed couple had no problem saying "I do" a second time, when Connecticut firefighters asked them if they wanted a ride to their reception after their bus was disabled by a small blaze.

Maria Leonardi and Justin Stone, of New York City, were treated to a 15-minute voyage in a fire engine from a church to her father's home in Avon on Saturday, complete with wailing sirens. Neither had ridden in a fire engine before.

"It was quite a spectacle," Leonardi said. "It just made the best day better."

Firefighters with the Avon Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a trolley bus fire outside the West Avon Congregational Church. The bus was supposed to take the couple and their wedding party to the reception at Leonardi's father's home.

The bus driver had put out the small engine fire with an extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived. But that didn't stop them from giving their own gift to the couple - a lift aboard a big red fire truck.

"Those of us that are married know how much planning it takes," Assistant Fire Chief Joe Speich said. "We wanted to make sure they still had a special day."

The couple had just exchanged their vows and were taking pictures inside the church when word started getting around about the bus being on fire outside. They thought it was a joke at first, until they heard the responding fire engines.

Firefighters felt bad the couple couldn't enjoy the trolley bus ride. So they made them an offer they couldn't refuse.

"We looked at each other and said that would be amazing," Stone said.

The couple couldn't thank the firefighters enough.

"They're volunteers and they probably spent an extra hour with us. It was fantastic," Leonardi said. "They were such nice guys. It was very fun."

Members of the wedding party got rides from others after the church ceremony.

The couple were to travel to Napa Valley in California for their honeymoon this week.