Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) - Police say a 5-year-old boy died after he was left in a day care vehicle all day in eastern Arkansas.
    
The West Memphis Police Department says the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children's Health Services, which serves children with development disabilities. Police tell Memphis, Tennessee, television station WMC (http://bit.ly/2sXmaXn ) that the boy was found dead, still strapped in a booster seat, more than eight hours later when staff members prepared to load the van for children to go home.
    
The boy's cause of death hasn't been released but the heat index neared 100 degrees Monday afternoon in West Memphis.
    
The Arkansas Department of Human Services says an investigation into the facility is underway.

  • Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:43:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

  • Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

    Monday, June 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-13 02:26:28 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

  • House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:17:23 GMT

    WASHINGTON - A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived.  U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday.

  • Groups face off over oil train safety initiative

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:00:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.

  • American college student released from N. Korean prison is in a coma

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:51:31 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) -  The parents of the 22-year old American college student freed by North Korea say he is in a coma.  They say that Otto Warmbier is on a Medivac flight on his way home. He had been serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.  Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they have been told their son has been in a coma since March 2016, and they had learned of this only one week ago.

