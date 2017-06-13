Smoldering backyard bonfire lights Post Falls home on fire

Reminder from PF Fire Chief that this could happen to anyone. Be careful with your bonfires this summer. No injuries. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/Mf4gLCkYzQ — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) June 13, 2017

What started as a bonfire in the backyard of a Post Falls home turned into an alarming house fire that has done substantial damage. Early Tuesday morning, the occupants inside the home off Greensferry Rd. awoke to smoke and flames in the back of the house.The homeowner says they went to bed thinking the fire had been extinguished but as it turns out, it was still smoldering. Authorities believe a futon leaned up against the home is what originally ignited with it caught a spark from the fire. The back of the home is severely damaged.Fire authorities say this is a scary reminder for everyone planning to enjoy a bonfire this year. The good news is that no one was injured and the family who lives in the home has insurance.