House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets

House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweetsPosted: Updated:
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Video shows kayaker going overboard at Bowl and Pitcher
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cell phone video shows a man hanging onto the bottom of his capsized kayak as it rages down the Spokane River at Bowl and Pitcher last month. The video was taken on May 27th, according to the person who sent it to us. The man miraculously paddled safely to shore and got back into the kayak, according to the person behind the camera.>>
House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets
WASHINGTON - A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday.>>
Groups face off over oil train safety initiative
SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.>>
American college student released from N. Korean prison is in a coma
WASHINGTON (AP) - The parents of the 22-year old American college student freed by North Korea say he is in a coma. They say that Otto Warmbier is on a Medivac flight on his way home. He had been serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they have been told their son has been in a coma since March 2016, and they had learned of this only one week ago.>>
Smoldering backyard bonfire lights Post Falls home on fire
POST FALLS, Idaho - What started as a bonfire in the backyard of a Post Falls home turned into an alarming house fire that has done substantial damage. Early Tuesday morning, the occupants inside the home off Greensferry Rd. awoke to smoke and flames in the back of the house. The homeowner says they went to bed thinking the fire had been extinguished but as it turns out, it was still smoldering.>>
Woman caught shoplifting said she was studying kleptomania
GILLETTE, Wyo. - A Wyoming college student who told officers she was working on a term paper on kleptomania after she was caught shoplifting faces three felony charges. The Gillette News Record reports 23-year-old Lydia Marie Cormaney was arrested on June 5 after trying to leave Walmart with nearly $1,900 worth of merchandise.>>
Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement. Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.>>
Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) - Police say a 5-year-old boy died after he was left in a day care vehicle all day in eastern Arkansas. The West Memphis Police Department says the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children's Health Services, which serves children with development disabilities.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 12, 2017.>>
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
