Seattle's Space Needle to undergo $100 million renovation

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's Space Needle will undergo a multi-million dollar and multi-year renovation that officials hope will give visitors even more wide-ranging views of the city.



KING-TV reported Monday one of the biggest changes will be to the observation deck. It will become floor-to-ceiling glass and the SkyCity Restaurant will have the first-ever rotating glass floor to provide a view straight to the ground.



The Space Needle officials say the attraction will stay open during construction. Crews will work from an elevated work platform below the restaurant level. The SkyCity Restaurant and SkyLine event space will close until work is completed.



The project is estimated to cost $100 million and will begin in September.



This is the third renovation in the needle's 55-year history.

