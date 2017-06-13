Ants in your house? Get rid of them without toxic chemicals

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Forget harmful, toxic chemicals that are dangerous for you pets, children and the environment. There are simple solutions you can make using everyday household products to drive ants out of your home and ensure they don't come back .



Here's what you will need to kill the ants:

Baking Soda OR Borax

Sugar

Water

Container with holes for ants to crawl into Note: The baking soda will more or less gas the ants and kill them fairly quickly. This is great for killing ants you can already see in your home. The borax is good though because it's toxic to ants but not immediately. The ants will carry it back to the colony and pass it on to other ants. Instructions: Mix one part baking soda or borax with one part sugar. The sugar is what will help bait the ants. Pour just a tiny bit of water into the mix. The goal is to get a syrupy consistency. Then stir it up and put the lid on and you've got an "ant trap."



Here's what you need to make sure ants stay away for good: