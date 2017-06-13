Mariners announce Safeco will get new name - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mariners announce Safeco will get new name

SEATTLE -

The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. 

The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999. 

“Safeco Insurance has been a great partner of the Mariners dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, including the ballpark naming rights for the last 20 years. We appreciate everything Safeco has done over the years to support our organization and look forward to continuing the relationship in the future,” Mariners president Kevin Mather said in a statement.

The Mariners said it has begun preliminary talks with potential naming rights partners, but did not elaborate on who it was talking to.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he did not have third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States. His impassioned response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. 

    BANGOR, Maine - Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter. The author of "Firestarter" and "It" tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, "I may have to kill myself." King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. 

    A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who is accused of raping another officer at a party in 2015.      The Spokesman-Review reports Ennis' lawyer Rob Cossey requested a mistrial because of a Spokesman-Review story he considers biased toward the prosecution.

