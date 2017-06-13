2 suspects in "attempted thrill kill" make court appearances

2 suspects in "attempted thrill kill" make court appearancesPosted: Updated:
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
Kootenai Co. Deputies: 2-year-old child found wandering streets cold and alone, dad found passed out on couch
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy found dirty, shivering in the cold standing in the middle of the road at 7:30 a.m. Deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government way after people reported a young child without socks or shoes walking along the roadway.>>
Video shows kayaker going overboard at Bowl and Pitcher
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cell phone video shows a man hanging onto the bottom of his capsized kayak as it rages down the Spokane River at Bowl and Pitcher last month. The video was taken on May 27th, according to the person who sent it to us. The man miraculously paddled safely to shore and got back into the kayak, according to the person behind the camera.>>
The Latest: Sessions denies 3rd meeting with Russians
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he did not have third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States. His impassioned response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.>>
Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter
BANGOR, Maine - Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter. The author of "Firestarter" and "It" tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, "I may have to kill myself." King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly.>>
Mistrial declared in rape case against former police officer
A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who is accused of raping another officer at a party in 2015. The Spokesman-Review reports Ennis' lawyer Rob Cossey requested a mistrial because of a Spokesman-Review story he considers biased toward the prosecution.>>
Mariners announce Safeco will get new name
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.>>
2 suspects in "attempted thrill kill" make court appearances
KENT, Wash. (AP) - Two of three suspects, accused in what prosecutors described as "an attempted thrill kill" have made their first court appearances. KOMO-TV reports that a 17-year-old male and 23-year-old Melissa Langi appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors say they used high-powered rifles to unleash a torrent of gunfire on unsuspecting victims.>>
Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement. Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.>>
Ants in your house? Get rid of them without toxic chemicals
KHQ.COM - Forget harmful, toxic chemicals that are dangerous for you pets, children and the environment. There are simple solutions you can make using everyday household products to drive ants out of your home and ensure they don't come back . Here's what you will need to kill the ants: Baking Soda OR Borax Sugar Water Container with holes for ants to crawl into>>
House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets
WASHINGTON - A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday.>>
Seattle's Space Needle to undergo $100 million renovation
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's Space Needle will undergo a multi-million dollar and multi-year renovation that officials hope will give visitors even more wide-ranging views of the city. KING-TV reported Monday one of the biggest changes will be to the observation deck. It will become floor-to-ceiling glass and the SkyCity Restaurant will have the first-ever rotating glass floor to provide a view straight to the ground.>>
Groups face off over oil train safety initiative
SPOKANE, Wash. - Oil trains in Spokane have been called an accident waiting to happen, and while one group has filed a petition calling for stricter safety regulations, another says those regulations could hurt the city in the long run.>>
