Mistrial declared in rape case against former police officer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mistrial declared in rape case against former police officer

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who is accused of raping another officer at a party in 2015.
    
The Spokesman-Review reports Ennis' lawyer Rob Cossey requested a mistrial because of a Spokesman-Review story he considers biased toward the prosecution. Spokane County Superior Court Judge James Triplet granted Cossey's request on Monday.
    
Cossey argued the newspaper's coverage was unfair and implied he would have disparaged the plaintiff in court.
    
Prosecutors demanded the victim not be called a "slut" in the courtroom. They also motioned to ban references to her sexual history.
    
Larry Haskell, the county's elected prosecutor, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the mistrial.
    
Ennis still faces a second-degree rape charge. Prosecutors expect him to be retried later this year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:43:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    >>

  • Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

    Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

    Monday, June 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-13 02:26:28 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

    >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Sessions denies 3rd meeting with Russians

    The Latest: Sessions denies 3rd meeting with Russians

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:15:24 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he did not have third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States. His impassioned response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he did not have third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States. His impassioned response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. 

    >>

  • Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter

    Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:11:42 GMT

    BANGOR, Maine - Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter. The author of "Firestarter" and "It" tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, "I may have to kill myself." King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. 

    >>

    BANGOR, Maine - Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter. The author of "Firestarter" and "It" tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, "I may have to kill myself." King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. 

    >>

  • Mistrial declared in rape case against former police officer

    Mistrial declared in rape case against former police officer

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-13 19:20:20 GMT

    A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who is accused of raping another officer at a party in 2015.      The Spokesman-Review reports Ennis' lawyer Rob Cossey requested a mistrial because of a Spokesman-Review story he considers biased toward the prosecution.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis, who is accused of raping another officer at a party in 2015.      The Spokesman-Review reports Ennis' lawyer Rob Cossey requested a mistrial because of a Spokesman-Review story he considers biased toward the prosecution.

    >>
    •   