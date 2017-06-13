Investigators recommend arson charges for armed man shot by deputies at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley

Detectives with the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team have forwarded charges of 1st Degree Arson against 41-year-old Michael Kruse, the man who was shot by deputies during a fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley last week.

When firefighters arrived to the motel on June 7, there was heavy smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the motel and evacuations were issued. Deputies were informed that a man on the 2nd floor was the one who started the fire and was refusing to come out.

Deputies found Kruse on the 2nd floor armed with a knife. According to investigators, Kruse told deputies he wasn't coming out and they'd have to shoot him before he retreated back into a smoke-filled hallway. Deputies say they encountered Kruse again coming down the stairs to the 1st floor still armed with a knife. Deputies say they shot Kruse when he refused to drop the weapon and advanced toward them.

Kruse was taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

The Washington State Patrol is the agency handling the investigation. The charges of 1st Degree Arson against Kruse have been forwarded to the prosecutor's office.