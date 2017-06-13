Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School

Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s.

According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding. He entered the building through the back doors and took two trophies from the display case located in the rear foyer.

The man walked around the halls of the school trying to enter each room. All of them were locked, and he left blood on the door handles. The man eventually left the building with three cup style trophies from the early '60s.

The police department is asking for the public's help to help identify the man in surveillance photos.

If you have any information about the identity of the person, please contact Capt. Rick Beghtol at 509-498-9282 and reference case number 117000483.