Spokane man has flag supporting law enforcement stolen

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A north Spokane man is upset after thieves stole his flag honoring fallen police officers right off his front porch.

The flag that is missing has been flying in the same spot for more than a year.

"You know police officers would drive by and they'll honk and wave because they know what it means," said Robert.

Early this morning Robert noticed that one of his flags was missing "It was kind of overwhelming a little shocking this morning to come out and see that it's gone."

Robert's other two flags -- Old Glory and a Marine Corps. flag -- were left alone.

"We've had plenty of wind with the storms. [It's] never blown out and the only way to do that would be to come up and actually physically take it."

The flag that was taken is a special flag for the brave men and women who put their life on the line every day. The thin blue line in the flag represents the officer and the courage they find deep inside when they are faced with a life or death situation. The black background is to show a constant reminder of those who died in the line of duty.

This flag has a special place in Robert's heart. "My dad was in law enforcement, I've got a cousin in law enforcement, my girlfriend's has family in law enforcement and it's just to help show support and respect for what they do."

All that Robert wants is his flag flying from his house again.

"Just bring it back you can leave it no questions asked. I just want the flag back."

Robert has filed a report with police.

