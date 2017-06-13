Report shows dramatic increase in Spokane car thefts

A new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows car thefts are up 21 percent statewide. While no Washington cities ranked among the nation's 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane increased from 25th to 11th in 2016 according to the NICB's annual Hot Spots Report.

Preliminary data from the FBI's Uniform Crimes Report show that auto theft were up across the country by 6.6 percent in 2016. The NICB compares auto thefts per 100,000 inhabitants to develop an even comparison in metropolitan areas across the country. Auto theft increased in most Washington metro areas last year, which means an increase in both the number of vehicles stolen and auto theft rate per 100,000 residents.

Car thefts in the Spokane-Spokane Valley area were up a staggering 41 percent according to the report.

Auto theft is the nation's number one property crime, costing an estimated $4.9 billion in 2015, according to the FBI. in 2016, 37,877 vehicles were reported stolen in Washington. That's an average of 104 stolen vehicles per day and nearly four vehicles stolen each hour.