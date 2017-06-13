Local church looking for ways to help young homeless group gathering on property

A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months.

The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.

“We’ve heard people express they are concerned for safety of families and peace and quiet and conformability of the neighborhood,” said McKinney. “And that’s something we understand.”

McKinney says he didn’t want to turn away the group of 18 to 24-year-olds, but knew something had to be done.

“A few of the students have anger issues and that can make them seem aggressive or unpredictable from a distance,” said McKinney. “So neighbors have definitely expressed concerns.”

McKinney told the group that the church property would not be a long-term solution for them, but that he wants to find resources to help.

“Ideally we would want it to be a community effort,” said McKinney. “We do care about the situation and we want to care and help in a way, but we’re beginners and we’re learning along everyone else.”

McKinney is asking for grace for temporary disruption of the community, but also for some good ideas of how to help.

“Yes we want to help feed you, yes we want to help clothe you, yes we are searching for all the resources we can provide,” said McKinney. “Figure out how to help you beyond things that are day-to-day.”

Some resources for homeless youth or adults include:

SNAP (Childcare, transitional housing for adults and youth)

Spokane Cares (Education and resources)

Department of Social and Health Services (Emergency Programs including medical and food)

UGM (Shelter)

House of Charity (Shelter)

Family Promise (Temporary housing)

List of all other programs