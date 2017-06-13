Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

The Latest on the London fire (all times local):
    
4:30 a.m.
    
London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation as a major fire burned in west London.
    
The London Ambulance Service said the 15 were taken to hospitals. Police said earlier they were continuing to evacuate people from the apartment building Wednesday morning.
    
The fire has burned more than three hours and involved nearly every floor of the 27-story building.
    
The ambulance service in its statement advised people in the area to shut their windows and doors because of the smoke at the scene.
    
___
    
4 a.m.
    
Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.
    
The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.
    
The cause of the fire is not yet known. It's also not clear whether people are trapped.
    
Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade's Facebook page that it's a large and very serious fire.
    
He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.
    
Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters and officers have been called to the scene.
    
___
    
2 a.m.
    
Firefighters were battling a massive fire in a London apartment high-rise early Monday morning. One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.
    
The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor of the 27-story building.
    
The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.
    
The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.
    
George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.
    
He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

