Lone wolf caught on camera at Mt. Spokane

A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people.

They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity. They say that this particular wolf might be long gone, but that’s not to say that there aren’t other lone wolves in the area. They do avoid humans, but if you have a dog, wolves can perceive them as a threat.

So if you’re roaming around wolf country, you should either leave your dogs at home or keep them on a leash close to you.

The department says wolf attacks on humans are rare. In fact, in the last 60 years, wolves have killed two people in North America (Canada and Alaska).

If you do come across an aggressive wolf, don’t turn your back to it. Stand your ground and yell towards the wolf, making a lot of noise.

For more information: http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/gray_wolf/faq.html#9