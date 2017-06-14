Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries.

"They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

That's because they were large industrial batteries used for construction equipment. They belong to his father-in-law, a former mechanic who recently passed away.

"I've been trying to go through his collection of things and get rid of them for whatever I can get out of the to help my mother-in-law," Harrison said.

So he reported the theft to police and emailed Action Recycling, who warned other local scrap yards to be on the lookout for the batteries which they tell me they don't see very often. Meanwhile, Harrison says although the batteries are only worth between $150-$200, it's the fact that thieves will steal absolutely anything that's not nailed down that has him worried.

"I've had wheelbarrows stolen, gas tanks that were in boats stolen. Now every time a car goes by and stops I'm wondering if they're scoping out my garage," Harrison said.

If you know anything about the batteries, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.