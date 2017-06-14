Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley homePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
Spokane man has prized possession stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.>>
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.>>
Our ApologiesThe page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in yourYou have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page>>
Mariners announce Safeco will get new name
Mariners announce Safeco will get new name
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.>>
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
Mother takes the stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial continued Monday for the man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death in her South Hill home. Lovina Rainey, Adalynn Hoyt’s mother, took the stand, and gave a tearful testimony of the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller, who’s accused of the murder, was living at the home at the time even though he and Rainey had split.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home
Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017
Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017>>
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017>>
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
LONDON (AP) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning. The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London. The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.>>
LONDON (AP) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning. The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London. The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.>>
2-year-old's mother questioned during murder trial
2-year-old's mother questioned during murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was murdered took the stand again on Tuesday with the defense asking her pointed questions about the details in the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller is accused of killing 2-year-old Addy Hoyt nine months ago while the mother, Lovina Rainey, was out partying and getting drugs with another man.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was murdered took the stand again on Tuesday with the defense asking her pointed questions about the details in the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller is accused of killing 2-year-old Addy Hoyt nine months ago while the mother, Lovina Rainey, was out partying and getting drugs with another man.>>
Lone wolf caught on camera at Mt. Spokane
Lone wolf caught on camera at Mt. Spokane
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people. They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity.>>
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people. They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity.>>
Local church looking for ways to help young homeless group gathering on property
Local church looking for ways to help young homeless group gathering on property
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months. The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months. The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Report shows dramatic increase in Spokane car thefts
Report shows dramatic increase in Spokane car thefts
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows car thefts are up 21 percent statewide. While no Washington cities ranked among the nation's 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane increased from 25th to 11th in 2016 according to the NICB's annual Hot Spots Report.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows car thefts are up 21 percent statewide. While no Washington cities ranked among the nation's 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane increased from 25th to 11th in 2016 according to the NICB's annual Hot Spots Report.>>
Father sentenced after allowing teen daughter to drink vodka
Father sentenced after allowing teen daughter to drink vodka
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka. Charles Younger had previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment. The 39-year-old was sentenced Monday.>>
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka. Charles Younger had previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment. The 39-year-old was sentenced Monday.>>
Spokane man has flag supporting law enforcement stolen
Spokane man has flag supporting law enforcement stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane man is upset after thieves stole his flag honoring fallen police officers right off his front porch. The flag that is missing has been flying in the same spot for more than a year "you know police officers would drive by and they'll honk and wave because they know what it means," said Robert.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane man is upset after thieves stole his flag honoring fallen police officers right off his front porch. The flag that is missing has been flying in the same spot for more than a year "you know police officers would drive by and they'll honk and wave because they know what it means," said Robert.>>