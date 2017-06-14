Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley ho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries.

"They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

That's because they were large industrial batteries used for construction equipment. They belong to his father-in-law, a former mechanic who recently passed away.

"I've been trying to go through his collection of things and get rid of them for whatever I can get out of the to help my mother-in-law," Harrison said.

So he reported the theft to police and emailed Action Recycling, who warned other local scrap yards to be on the lookout for the batteries which they tell me they don't see very often. Meanwhile, Harrison says although the batteries are only worth between $150-$200, it's the fact that thieves will steal absolutely anything that's not nailed down that has him worried.

"I've had wheelbarrows stolen, gas tanks that were in boats stolen. Now every time a car goes by and stops I'm wondering if they're scoping out my garage," Harrison said.

If you know anything about the batteries, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Spokane man has prized possession stolen

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:43:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ripped off and heartbroken. A Spokane man trying to do good for others, gets his single mode of transportation stolen from him, only to have a bizarre encounter afterward. "I was just devastated," said Aaron Kreitz.

    >>

  • Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

    Mother of 2-year-old found wandering speaks out

    Monday, June 12 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-13 02:26:28 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - “He only had on pajamas. No socks or shoes or anything to protect his feet,” Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Shocking details that are almost to hard to believe. Kootenai County deputies say Castulo Costilla was passed out in a nearby apartment while his son wandered onto Government Way.

    >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:40:24 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

    Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:34:06 GMT

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

    >>

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

    >>

  • Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

    Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:59:10 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.      One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning.      The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.      The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.      One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning.      The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.      The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

    >>
    •   