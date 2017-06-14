Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

1. Man ordered to remove clamshells as stench draws complaints

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) -- A Rhode Island man has been given until the end of the week to get rid of the unwashed clamshells he used to pave a road that neighbors complained give off a sickening stench.

The Tiverton man's neighbors say the smell has been making them ill for about two weeks. The putrid smell is caused by the meat on the shells decomposing. Video shows maggots crawling all over the road.

A Tiverton police officer hand-delivered a cease-and-desist order to the property owner on Friday. Town officials say he could be charged with a misdemeanor if he does not comply.

The property owner has refused to comment.

============================================================

2. Woman caught shoplifting said she was studying kleptomania

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) -- A Wyoming college student who told officers she was working on a term paper on kleptomania after she was caught shoplifting faces three felony charges.

The Gillette News Record reports (bit.ly/2slU1MA) 23-year-old Lydia Marie Cormaney was arrested on June 5 after trying to leave Walmart with nearly $1,900 worth of merchandise.

Court records say investigators later found thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items in her dorm room. Cormaney told officers she began shoplifting after being forced to move into a new dorm room, away from her roommate who had many of the household items.

She said she was caught once when she tried to leave Walmart with three flat-screen televisions.

Cormaney made an initial court appearance on June 8 and did not enter a plea. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.

===============================================================

3. KFC to send chicken sandwich to edge of space on balloon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- KFC plans to make a space pioneer out of a chicken sandwich next week when it sends it to the edge of the atmosphere with the help of a high-altitude balloon.

The promotional stunt for the Zinger sandwich comes two months after the fast food chain unveiled Rob Lowe playing Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders in a space suit as part of an ad campaign. The ads promised to send the breaded chicken sandwich into space.

KFC is partnering with balloon maker World View on the project. The chain says the launch window opens June 21 for what it says is the longest controlled stratospheric balloon flight with a commercial payload in history. The sandwich will return to earth and bring back telemetry data.