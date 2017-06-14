5 people hit in shooting involving members of Congress in Alexandria, Virginia

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Multiple people have been shot in a shooting involving members of Congress at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. NBC has confirmed that at least one of the victims in Congressman Steve Scalise who was attending a congressional baseball practice (an event that happens every year) as a member of Republican leadership. Scalise had Congressional security members with him at the practice. Several other members from Congress were at this practice as well.

Witnesses say as many as 10-20 rounds were fired by the shooter before Congressional security members, who were also at the practice, returned gunfire. Witnesses have also reported hearing "loud popping sounds" and anywhere from 50 to 100 shots fired. Witnesses described the shooter as a middle-aged white male.



According to the Alexandria Police Department, the suspect is in custody and not a threat and five people were transported to the hospital. Police also say this situation is now stable and under control.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

According to NBC, five people were shot, including the gunman. A witness described one of the other victims as an officer who was airlifted to the hospital.



Senator Rand Paul, who was also on scene, said in an interview that if Congressman Scalise had not been at the practice, this shooting would have been a massacre. The only reason Congressional security members were at the practice, is because Scalise is a member of the Republican leadership. Congressional police only accompany leadership personnel.

Congressman Mo Brooks, who was also there, described how he used his belt as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding of Congressman Scalise. He also said in a statement to a cable news network, that this shooting seemed intentional.



Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who was also at the practice says he believes the shooter had a shotgun, but ran out of ammunition and then grabbed a pistol before he was able to be subdued.



Alexandria, Virginia is a suburban neighborhood just across the river from Washington D.C. where many members of Congress live

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017



President Trump tweeted out in a statement, " Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017



This is a developing story, check back for updates.