President Trump says assailant in Scalise shooting has died, congressman in stable condition

President Trump says assailant in Scalise shooting has died, congressman in stable conditionPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.>>
Local church looking for ways to help young homeless group gathering on property
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months. The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.>>
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
Lone wolf caught on camera at Mt. Spokane
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people. They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity.>>
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia - In a statement to the country, President Donald Trump said the suspected shooter has died and Congressman Scalise has died. President Trump also called for unity and said we are strongest when 'we work together for the common good'>>
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017>>
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
LONDON (AP) - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning. The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London. The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.>>
2-year-old's mother questioned during murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was murdered took the stand again on Tuesday with the defense asking her pointed questions about the details in the days before her daughter’s death. Jason Obermiller is accused of killing 2-year-old Addy Hoyt nine months ago while the mother, Lovina Rainey, was out partying and getting drugs with another man.>>
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people. They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months. The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Report shows dramatic increase in Spokane car thefts
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows car thefts are up 21 percent statewide. While no Washington cities ranked among the nation's 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane increased from 25th to 11th in 2016 according to the NICB's annual Hot Spots Report.>>
