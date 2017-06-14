President Trump says assailant in Scalise shooting has died, con - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump says assailant in Scalise shooting has died, congressman in stable condition

Suspect: James T. Hodgkinson Suspect: James T. Hodgkinson

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Trump and reaction to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):
    
11:52 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is calling for unity after a shooting that injured a top House Republican leader.
    
Trump says in a televised statement from the White House that while the political parties may have their differences, it's worth remembering that everyone who serves in Washington is here because they love the United States.
    
Trump says everyone can agree that we are "blessed to be Americans" and that we are strongest when "we work together for the common good."
    
Trump says the wounded congressman, Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana, is in stable condition.
    
_____
    
11:45 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.
    
Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.
    
Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise "was badly wounded and is now in stable condition."
    
Trump praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.
    
____
    
11:43 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Rep. Steve Scalise's wife, Jennifer, to offer his support to the family.
    
Trump calls Scalise, the House majority whip, a very good friend and says he is a fighter and a patriot.
    
Trump offers his own prayers to the Scalise family, and says the entire world is also praying for them.
    
____
    
11:18 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump will make a statement from the White House on Wednesday about the shooting of a top House Republican.
    
The White House said Trump will speak from the Diplomatic Room at 11:30 a.m.
    
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded.
    
The White House said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were both notified of the shooting in Alexandria. The president has spoken to Scalise's wife and chief of staff, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chief of the Capitol Police.

UPDATE:

In a statement to the country, President Donald Trump said the suspected shooter has died and Congressman Scalise has died.

UPDATE:
WASHINGTON (AP) - Gov't official: Suspect in shooting of congressman in Virginia identified as Illinois man named James T. Hodgkinson.

UPDATE:
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican Whip Office: Rep. Steve Scalise shot in the hip, undergoing surgery, in stable condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Multiple people have been shot in a shooting involving members of Congress at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. NBC has confirmed that at least one of the victims in Congressman Steve Scalise who was attending a congressional baseball practice (an event that happens every year) as a member of Republican leadership. Scalise had Congressional security members with him at the practice. Several other members from Congress were at this practice as well.

Witnesses say as many as 10-20 rounds were fired by the shooter before Congressional security members, who were also at the practice, returned gunfire. Witnesses have also reported hearing "loud popping sounds" and anywhere from 50 to 100 shots fired. Witnesses described the shooter as a middle-aged white male.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the suspect is in custody and not a threat and five people were transported to the hospital. Police also say this situation is now stable and under control.

According to NBC, five people were shot, including the gunman. A witness described one of the other victims as an officer who was airlifted to the hospital.

Senator Rand Paul, who was also on scene, said in an interview that if Congressman Scalise had not been at the practice, this shooting would have been a massacre. The only reason Congressional security members were at the practice, is because Scalise is a member of the Republican leadership. Congressional police only accompany leadership personnel.

Congressman Mo Brooks, who was also there, described how he used his belt as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding of Congressman Scalise. He also said in a statement to a cable news network, that this shooting seemed intentional.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who was also at the practice says he believes the shooter had a shotgun, but ran out of ammunition and then grabbed a pistol before he was able to be subdued.

Texas Rep. Joe Barton says the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes, dozens, if not hundreds of shots fired; 'it was scary'

Alexandria, Virginia is a suburban neighborhood just across the river from Washington D.C. where many members of Congress live


President Trump tweeted out in a statement, " Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted, " Horrifying news of , aides, & shooting. Join me praying for him, his wife Jennifer, kids, staff & all involved."


This is a developing story, check back for updates.

    •   